Govt ready to discuss Rafale deal in Parliament: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment on the Rafale deal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that the Supreme Court “exposed the campaign of misinformation” on the deal.

Launching at attack on the Congress party, he said it raised questions on the motive of those working to discredit the security deal.

“I welcome the decision taken by the supreme Court. Truth has won today. Since Independence, there hasn’t been such an effort to mislead the people of the country. Sadly, this was done by the president of the Congress party. I believe that today’s judgment is a slap on the politics of lies that was ongoing,” Shah said.

He said the court did not find anything wrong in the three main concerns that were raised — process, price issue, choice of offset partner. On the contrary the Supreme Court held that government had no role in selecting offset partners and found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals, he added.

Responding to the Congress party’s demand of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe, Shah said it should be discussed in the house first and the government was prepared for it.

“We are ready for discussion in Parliament. In Rajya Sabha, our member Arun Jaitley said the same thing. Why is the Congress running away from discussion? We are ready for a discussion, they can decide the time of the discussion.”

Shah said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country and reveal the source of his information.

“When the Congress party was in power there was a series of corruption deals. When they raise questions on our Prime Minister, they should look at their record. Today the Congress party is raising questions on the Supreme Court? What are they trying to say? They had baseless allegations and hence did not place proof in front of the court.”