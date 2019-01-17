Budget 2019: Will PM Modi break the tradition by announcing tax sops?
Budget 2019: Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram didn’t give in to the temptation of increasing spending to boost economic growth before elections, and stuck to the budget deficit goal in fiscal year 2015
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government prepares to present its last spending plan on Feb. 1 before India’s general election, the main question on people’s minds is: will it be a lame duck budget or a populist one?
Convention demands that the outgoing administration present an interim budget to secure parliament’s approval for expenses for a part of the financial year starting April until a new government is in place. The rules also allow for the spending plan to be passed by parliament’s lower house without any discussion.
Also read: What to expect from the interim budget on 1 February
India watchers are waiting to see if Modi will betray convention and announce tax concessions to win favor with voters after shock defeats for his Bharatiya Janata Party in key provincial polls last month. Given those risks, here’s a look at how the last three interim budgets panned out:
Interim Budget, Fiscal Year 2015
Then Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram didn’t give in to the temptation of increasing spending to boost economic growth before elections, and stuck to the budget deficit goal. He, however, slashed excise levies on capital goods, the automobile industry and some other items.
Interim Budget, Fiscal Year 2010
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee refrained from making any major announcements, saying “constitutional propriety requires that new government formulates the tax and expenditure policies for 2009-10.”But that was only after the government had already announced a nationwide farm loan waiver, which eventually helped the Indian National Congress party-led alliance in elections that followed, giving it a successive second term in office.
Also read: ‘Know Your Budget’ better with finance minister’s Twitter series
Interim Budget, Fiscal Year 2005
Finance Minister Jaswant Singh widened coverage of some of the existing programs to take the benefits to more people. While he didn’t introduce any new tax concessions, he did extend the scope of some of the existing ones and simplified tax procedures. One measure that directly benefited the rising middle-class was an increase in free baggage allowance at airports and a reduction in customs duty on that.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- SC to hear on Friday plea of two women who entered Sabarimala temple
- Mumbai locals to get indicators to warn people against boarding moving trains
- Earthquake with 6.0 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- BEST strike impasse ends on day 9 as union accepts interim pay hike
- Another AAP legislator from Punjab resigns
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Budget 2019: Will PM Modi break the tradition by announcing tax sops?
- Amazon lists over 1,000 job openings in Hyderabad, Bangalore despite new e-commerce rules
- Naresh Goyal ready to invest Rs 700 crore in Jet Airways
- WhatsApp’s new feature makes group video calling easier: Here’s how
- SC to hear on Friday plea of two women who entered Sabarimala temple
Mark to Market »
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies
- 1 step forward, 2 steps back. Is GST going the VAT way?
- Mindtree delivers stable Q3 results after a shock Q2
- RIL Q3 results today: Will Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail make up for lost energy?
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares