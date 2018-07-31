Karunanidhi’s vital signs have normalized: Hospital

Former chief minister and DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

Chennai: The vital signs of former chief minister M. Karunanidhi have turned normal with active medical support, according to Kauvery Hospital, where he was admitted on Saturday.

“Although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalization will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters,” the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 94-year old president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was hospitalized following a drop in blood pressure and his condition deteriorated by Sunday evening, because of “difficulty in breathing.”

“He responded well to medical management and his vital signs have gradually normalised,” the hospital said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi who visited Karunanidhi at the hospital on Tuesday said the DMK leader is a “very tough man like the people of Tamil Nadu”.

He tweeted: “I visited Kalaignar today. Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well-wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Later in the day, Tamil actor Rajinikanth also met DMK’s working president M K Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and other family members to enquire about the leader’s health.

Talking to reporters after visiting Kauvery hospital, Rajinikanth said, “I came to enquire about the health condition of the country’s senior most leader. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

Karunanidhi, a five-time chief minister who fell ill in October 2016 because of a drug-induced allergy, underwent tracheostomy—a procedure that helped in overcoming his breathing difficulties, in December 2016. Later, his tracheostomy tube was changed, following which his health declined a little.

The DMK leader was being treated at his residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai, since last week for fever because of urinary tract infection.