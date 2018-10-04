India facing ‘economic crisis’ due to huge oil imports: Nitin Gadkari
India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, depends on overseas markets to meet 80% of its oil needs
Last Published: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 01 51 PM IST
New Delhi: India is facing an “economic crisis” due to its huge oil imports, two local TV channels cited Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari as saying on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of key ministers to discuss the falling rupee and the nation’s widening trade deficit.
The partially convertible rupee has lost about 13% against the dollar since the beginning of the year, adding to the nation’s oil import bill at a time when crude is hovering at around $85 a barrel.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Thu, Oct 04 2018. 01 48 PM IST
Topics: India Economic crisis Oil Nitin Gadkari Rupee
