Pay scales of 5,254 executives of hydro power PSUs regularised by govt
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for regularisation of pay scales of 5,254 executives in four state-run hydro power companies -- NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC India and SJVNL.
Giving details of the decision, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 323 crore will be incurred for regularisation of the pay scales.
Anomalies existed in the pay scales of executives of the four PSUs since January 1997 due to revision of pay scales of unionised category of workmen/non-executives in line with the NTPC/oil sector within the organisations. The pay scales of workmen and supervisors were higher than the pay scales of executives in the E-1 grade.
After the approval, the pay scales adopted by the hydro unit consequent upon the order of the power ministry dated April 4, 2006 and September 1, 2006 would be regularised.
About 5,254 below Board level executives the power units enrolled before January 1, 2007 will benefit by this approval.
