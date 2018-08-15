 Modi reiterates pledge to double farmer incomes by 2022 - Livemint
Modi reiterates pledge to double farmer incomes by 2022

Farmers are taking to new methods of cultivation by adopting organic farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 72nd Independence Day speech

Last Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 10 28 AM IST
Sayantan Bera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has formulated a new agriculture export policy to prepare farmers for the global market. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Indian farmers are taking to new and scientific methods of cultivation by adopting organic and solar powered farming, while the government has formulated a new agriculture export policy to prepare farmers for the international market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Wednesday.

“Despite apprehensions of many, we have set a goal to double farmer incomes by 2022,” Modi said, adding, “We will achieve this target with our focus to help farmers with better seeds and markets, and value addition of farm produce.”

Indian farmers are purchasing a record number of tractors, and adopting improved methods like drip and sprinklers for irrigating their fields, Modi said.

Speaking on the policy paralysis of previous governments, Modi said that for years economists and farmer organisations were discussing how to ensure remunerative prices for crops but it is his government which took a decision to set crop support prices at 50% over the cost of production.

First Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 10 02 AM IST
