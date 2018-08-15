Modi reiterates pledge to double farmer incomes by 2022
Farmers are taking to new methods of cultivation by adopting organic farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 72nd Independence Day speech
New Delhi: Indian farmers are taking to new and scientific methods of cultivation by adopting organic and solar powered farming, while the government has formulated a new agriculture export policy to prepare farmers for the international market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Wednesday.
“Despite apprehensions of many, we have set a goal to double farmer incomes by 2022,” Modi said, adding, “We will achieve this target with our focus to help farmers with better seeds and markets, and value addition of farm produce.”
Indian farmers are purchasing a record number of tractors, and adopting improved methods like drip and sprinklers for irrigating their fields, Modi said.
Speaking on the policy paralysis of previous governments, Modi said that for years economists and farmer organisations were discussing how to ensure remunerative prices for crops but it is his government which took a decision to set crop support prices at 50% over the cost of production.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- BofA-ML survey: Short EM equity second most crowded trade
- GST-led shift from informal to formal sector happening, but at a snail’s pace
- Uncertain earnings for agricultural input firms despite bountiful rains
- PVR pays a premium for south
- Tata Steel’s Q1 supports India push but investors enquire at what cost