Chhattisgarh election results updates: Congress, BJP in close contest

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh during an election rally. Photo: PTI

The Election Commission of India is declaring the Rajasthan election results today, which the exit polls have predicted as a close call between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Counting of votes that begins at 8am in the 90 assembly constituencies will decide the fate of 1269 candidates, including that of BJP CM Raman Singh.

Around 76.35% turnout was recorded in the two phase polls held on November 12 and 20. It was a little less than the previous 2013 polls when 77.40% of voters had exercised their franchise.

In the last Chhattisgarh elections, the BJP had won 49, the Congress 39, while one seat each was bagged by the BSP and an Independent. The two leading parties bagged a close vote share of 41% (BJP) and 40.3% (Congress).

Key candidates and battles

Chief minister and BJP’s Raman Singh, who is seeking a fourth term in office, senior Congress leaders and former chief minister Ajit Jogi are among the prominent ones. The chief minister is locked in a fight for the Rajnandgaon seat with Congress’ Karuna Shukla, the niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have joined hands this time to fight the BJP and the Congress. The alliance is led by Ajit Jogi.

Ajit Jogi is said to have an influence among the Satnami community and scheduled castes, who are spread in 58 seats of the 72 seats in the plains. The remaining 14 seats fall in the Sarguja-Jaspur region ofr north Chhattisgarh, where the Congress and the BJP are locked in direct and close contest.