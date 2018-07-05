On two-day tour, Rajnath Singh reviews J&K security

Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation in the Valley, days ahead of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani’s death anniversary.

Singh took stock of the security situation in the Valley, while assessing the developmental work undertaken in the state, at a meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, with governor N.N. Vohra, national security adviser Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers of the home ministry and the state government.

Singh’s visit comes two weeks after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)–Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government split in J&K.

“The Union home minister reiterated the government’s commitment to take all possible measures that would bring accountability, transparency and good governance in the system. The centre is looking forward to kindle new hope among the people of the state (Jammu and Kashmir),” the Union home ministry said.