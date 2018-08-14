Congress sees irregularities in Rajasthan voter list, moves EC
Congress leaders in Rajasthan have alleged irregularities in the voters’ list, including omissions of names and duplicate entries
New Delhi: Months ahead of polling in Rajasthan, top Congress leaders in the state approached the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday alleging irregularities in the voters’ list, including omissions of names and duplicate entries.
The Congress had flagged similar irregularities in the voters’ list for Madhya Pradesh in June. Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh are due to go to polls by the end of this year.
Rajasthan Congress unit chief Sachin Pilot, general secretary incharge of organization and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot as well as C.P. Joshi and Vivek Tankha, chief of the party’s legal and human rights department, met EC officials. Citing an analysis report, Tankha told reporters of repeated issue of duplicate entries on parameters like same name, relatives’ names and gender.
“It is requested that the Commission be pleased to sanitize the electoral rolls...and to remove all inconsistencies, duplications and omissions to ensure that the same is correct and transparent,” said a memorandum submitted by the Congress to the EC.
