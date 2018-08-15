 Narendra Modi announces Gaganyaan in Independence Day speech - Livemint
Narendra Modi announces Gaganyaan in Independence Day speech

Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, will be launched by 2022, marking India’s 75th Independence Day

Last Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 09 31 AM IST
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: An Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey by 2022 on board ‘Gaganyaan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address here.

He said when India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, “and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter” will undertake a manned space mission on board ‘Gaganyaan’ “carrying the national flag”. Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first lunar probe.

It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in October 2008 and operated until August 2009. Mangalyaan is another Indian space project. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014.

First Published: Wed, Aug 15 2018. 09 05 AM IST
