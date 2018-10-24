Narendra Modi launches social welfare app Self4Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: With an aim to foster inclusive growth in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged electronics and IT corporates to organise initiatives for social work during the launch event of a portal and an app, Self4Society.

The platform will enable various organizations to create their own Initiatives under the identified National Causes to serve the society better. The app aims to make corporate social responsibility (CSR) more collaborative and meaningful, said Modi.

“ It is important to create an India where everyone has equal opportunities,” he said.

Modi interacted with various CSR teams of different IT sector companies, including Infosys,Tech Mahindra,Cisco Systems and Cognizant from different parts of the country through video conferencing.

He also praised the work of different start-ups in the social sector. “More power to youngsters doing such wonderful things,” he said.

According to Modi, the number of taxpayers in the country has risen over the years. “More people are paying taxes because they have faith that their money is being used properly and for the welfare of people,” he added.

This comes a day after the income tax department released data of taxpayers in the country. The number of taxpayers declaring income of more than ₹1 crore has increased sharply in the past three years, a trend the government attributes to better compliance with tax rules and stricter enforcement. More than 140,000 taxpayers, including companies, declared income of more than ₹1 crore in their tax returns for 2016-17, a rise of over 60% from 2013-14, according to data released by the income tax department on Monday. Of these, individual taxpayers reporting an income of more than ₹1 crore increased by 68% to 81,344 in these three years.

He also urged for collaborative efforts in the agricultural sector which can help solve the problems of the farmers.