Govt committed to find solution for affected home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida: Hardeep Puri
The housing and urban affairs secretary-led panel is expected to finalise its report shortly to resolve the problems of affected home buyers of stalled housing projects, says Hardeep Singh Puri
New Delhi: The government is committed to finding a solution for all the affected home buyers in Noida and Greater Noida, union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
Puri said the empowered committee under the chairmanship of the housing and urban affairs secretary is expected to finalise its report shortly to resolve the problems of affected home buyers of stalled housing projects.
ALSO READ: After Amrapali, now Supreme Court heat on Jaypee promoters
“We are committed to finding a solution for all the affected home buyers,” Puri told reporters when asked about steps being taken by the government to resolve the issues of buyers.
Earlier this month, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which comes under the ministry, told the Supreme Court that it was ready to “undertake” the projects of embattled real estate major Amrapali group of companies, which has failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 buyers.
ALSO READ: SC warns Amrapali group not to play smart with court
The apex court asked the NBCC to place before it a “concrete proposal” within 30 days on how it proposes to complete the projects along with a timeline of work.
The Centre has already introduced the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act, 2016, under which proper protection is provided to the buyers. So far, around 29,033 real estate projects have been registered under the RERA Act, while 22,568 real estate agents have been recorded under the law.
