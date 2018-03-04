Theresa May expresses concern on trade war in call with Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP

London: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken with US President Donald Trump and expressed “deep concern” about his threatened trade war with the European Union.

May’s office says she discussed the issue with Trump during a telephone call on Sunday.

Trump has threatened to tax European cars if the EU boosts tariffs on American products in response to the president’s plan to increase duties on steel and aluminium.

May’s office says she “raised our deep concern at the president’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminium tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity.”

The leaders also discussed Syria and humanitarian concerns in eastern Ghouta. May’s office says they agreed “the overwhelming responsibility” for suffering falls on the Syrian government and Russia, its main backer.