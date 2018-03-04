 Theresa May expresses concern on trade war in call with Donald Trump - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Theresa May expresses concern on trade war in call with Donald Trump

Theresa May’s office says she discussed the issue with Donald Trump during a telephone call on Sunday
Last Published: Sun, Mar 04 2018. 10 01 PM IST
AP
UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP
UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP

London: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken with US President Donald Trump and expressed “deep concern” about his threatened trade war with the European Union.

May’s office says she discussed the issue with Trump during a telephone call on Sunday.

Trump has threatened to tax European cars if the EU boosts tariffs on American products in response to the president’s plan to increase duties on steel and aluminium.

May’s office says she “raised our deep concern at the president’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminium tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity.”

The leaders also discussed Syria and humanitarian concerns in eastern Ghouta. May’s office says they agreed “the overwhelming responsibility” for suffering falls on the Syrian government and Russia, its main backer.

First Published: Sun, Mar 04 2018. 10 01 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump UK Theresa May Trade war EU

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »