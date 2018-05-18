Monsoon to arrive early, will hit Kerala on 29 May: IMD

The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. Photo: AP

New Delhi: India’s monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on 29 May, three days ahead of its normal onset date, weather office said in a statement on Friday.

India looks likely to receive average monsoon rains in 2018, the weather office said last month, raising the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Kerala is 1 June. This year, the Skymet and India Meteorological Department have predicted a normal monsoon.