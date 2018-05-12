IMD warns of thunderstorm, squall in Uttar Pradesh in next 48 hours
Lucknow: Thunderstorm and squall are likely to hit Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, the meteorological department has warned. According to the MeT department, the wind speed may reach up to 50 to 70 kilometres per hour.
In its forecast, the department said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at many places over eastern parts of the state. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely in parts of the state between 8.30am tomorrow and 8.30am the day after, it said.
Several parts of the state were hit by severe storm this week leaving 18 dead and 27 others injured. On Wednesday, five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.
Last week, storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part.
