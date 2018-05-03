Narendra Modi to embark on two-day visit to Nepal on 11 May

Apart from Kathmandu, the possibility of a visit to Janakpur and Muktinath is being explored, says MEA. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Nepal from 11 May, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Indian and Nepalese sides are working on various aspects of Modi’s visit.

“This visit of the Prime Minister to Nepal will be taking place on May 11 and 12. Apart from Kathmandu, the possibility of a visit to Janakpur and Muktinath is being explored,” he told reporters.

Last month, Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had visited India during which both sides had vowed to step up the overall engagement and take the relationship to newer heights on the basis of “equality, mutual trust and respect”.

In his talks with Modi, Oli had invited him to visit Nepal. Oli’s visit was seen as an attempt to repair Nepal’s ties with India.

In 2016, Oli had publicly criticised India for interfering in Nepal’s internal matters and accused it of toppling his government.

After talks with Oli last month, Modi had said India would always stand by Nepal in its quest for all-round growth, asserting that deeper cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen democracy in that country.

Nepal’s Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Tuesday said Modi will fly directly to Janakpur, famous for Janaki Temple, from Bihar’s capital Patna on 11 May.