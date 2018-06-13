India, US to hold extensive talks to address trade issues

‘We will now work together to expand (bilateral) trade,’ commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu told a group of Indian reporters in Washington on Tuesday at the conclusion of his two-day trip to the US. Photo: PTI

Washington: India and the US have agreed to hold official-level comprehensive talks to address trade and economic issues, days after President Donald Trump accused New Delhi of charging 100% tariff on some of the US’ goods.

The decision in this regard was taken during a series of meetings visiting commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu had with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

“We will now work together to expand (bilateral) trade,” Prabhu told a group of Indian reporters here on Tuesday at the conclusion of his two-day trip to the US.

India will send an official team to work out the details and initiate a comprehensive negotiation on all issues concerning trade and economic relationship between the two countries. “The team will come within the next few days,” Prabhu said.

Acknowledging that both sides have trade and tariff issues with each other, the minister said officials would hold talks on all of them.

US President Trump, in a press conference at the G7 summit, took a swipe at India along with the world’s other top economies and accused New Delhi of charging 100 per cent tariff on some of the US’ goods, as he threatened to cut trade ties with countries who are robbing America.

Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna said New Delhi has written to the US on steel and aluminum tariff. A full-fledged case has been made by India for waiver of steel and aluminum tariffs, he added.