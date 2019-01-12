Opposition wants helpless govt to promote corruption: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Dubbing the anti-BJP grand alliance as a “failed experiment”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Opposition parties were looking to form a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas the BJP wanted a strong dispensation for all-round development. Modi also attacked the Congress over the Ram Temple issue, and said it did not want a solution to the Ayodhya dispute and was creating hurdles through its lawyers.

Addressing the BJP’s National Convention, the Prime Minister said the parties that were formed primarily to oppose the Congress and its culture had now join hands with it.

“We want a strong government so that we can put an end to corruption. These days there is a failed experiment taking place in the country, which is known as the grand alliance. They have all gathered together to make a helpless government. They don’t want a strong government that will lead to shut down of their shops,” Modi said.

His comments came after the BSP-Samajwadi Party announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh, in which the BJP had won maximum seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“They want a helpless government so that they can indulge in corruption. We want a strong government so that we can put an end to corruption. They want a helpless government so that they can do good for their relatives. We want a strong government so that we can usher development for everyone (sabka saath, sabka vikas),” The Prime Minister said.

Modi said the 10% reservation in education and government jobs for the youth from economically weaker sections will enhance the confidence of New India and asserted that the new arrangement will not encroach upon anyone’s rights. The BJP rule proved that it was possible to run the country without corruption, he added.

He said earlier governments saw farmers (‘annadata’) as only ‘matdata’ (voters), while his government was trying to address challenges faced by them. “We are working day and night to double farmers’ income by 2022.”

