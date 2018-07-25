Chidambaram gets interim protection from HC in INX Media case

A file photo of former finance minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Just a day after the Patiala House Court in New Delhi granted interim relief to former Union minister P. Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted him interim protection from arrest till 1 August in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram had sought anticipatory bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money-laundering case related to the ongoing probe into INX Media.

Even though the ED has not summoned the former minister in this matter, the petition was filed to preempt any arrest in light of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also investigating the matter.

The petition filed in the Delhi High Court said the ED had also opposed his anticipatory bail plea in another case relating to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal and “it cannot be ruled out that the ED may also summon him and/or illegally arrest him even without issuing a summons.”

On 6 June, the CBI quizzed P. Chidambaram about irregularities in connection with FIPB clearance of ₹305 crore to INX Media during his tenure as Union finance minister.