India’s September trade deficit lowest in 5 months at $13.98 billion

A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s September trade deficit hit its lowest level in five months at $13.98 billion, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets.

