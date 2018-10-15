 India’s September trade deficit lowest in 5 months at $13.98 billion - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

India’s September trade deficit lowest in 5 months at $13.98 billion

The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets

Last Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 04 47 PM IST
Manoj Kumar, Reuters
A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Photo: Bloomberg
A file photo of Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s September trade deficit hit its lowest level in five months at $13.98 billion, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 04 42 PM IST
Topics: India India trade deficit September trade deficit oil import bill Indian rupee

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »