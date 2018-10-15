India’s September trade deficit lowest in 5 months at $13.98 billion
The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets
Last Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 04 47 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s September trade deficit hit its lowest level in five months at $13.98 billion, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The figure is despite a rising oil import bill for India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer, amid concerns that US sanctions against Iran next month would remove a substantial volume of crude oil from the world markets.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 04 42 PM IST
