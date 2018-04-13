 India exports in March fall 0.7%, trade deficit widens - Livemint
India exports in March fall 0.7%, trade deficit widens

Exports in March fell to $29.1 billion year-on-year while imports rose 7.15% to $42.8 billion, widening India’s trade deficit to $13.69 billion
Last Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 06 14 PM IST
Manoj Kumar
India’s merchandise exports in March fell 0.7% year-on -year, for the first time in five months, to $29.1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports in March fell 0.7% year-on -year, for the first time in five months, and the trade deficit widened to $13.69 billion because of a surge in imports, government data showed on Friday.

Merchandise exports last month fell to $29.1 billion year-on-year while imports rose 7.15% to $42.8 billion, the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 06 13 PM IST
Topics: India exports exports in March trade deficit imports

