India exports in March fall 0.7%, trade deficit widens

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports in March fell 0.7% year-on -year, for the first time in five months, and the trade deficit widened to $13.69 billion because of a surge in imports, government data showed on Friday.

Merchandise exports last month fell to $29.1 billion year-on-year while imports rose 7.15% to $42.8 billion, the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement. Reuters