Banks have given Rs6 trillion Mudra loans to 12 crore beneficiaries, says PM Modi
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 April, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises
Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 12 09 PM IST
New Delhi: As part of government’s scheme of funding the unfunded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that banks and financial institutions have given Rs6 trillion to 12 crore beneficiaries. “Out of the 12 crore beneficiaries, 28 per cent or 3.25 crore are first-time entrepreneurs,” he said in his interaction with beneficiaries of this scheme.
He also said 74%, or 9 crore, borrowers are women and 55% belong to the SC/ST and OBC category. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister on 8 April, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 12 09 PM IST
