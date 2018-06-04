Kamal Haasan meets Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy over Cauvery water issue

Tamil actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Veteran Tamil actor and political activist Kamal Haasan on Monday met Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to help bridge any divide between the two states on contentious issues such as the newly formed Cauvery Management Authority (CMA).

“Was happy to meet @ikamalhaasan. We decided to work toward improving the mutual bonding between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Whether it’s Cauvery or other issues it can be resolved by mutual talks based on trust. I requested Mr. Hassan to b a bridge btw 2 states. He reciprocated warmly,” the chief minister posted on his official Twitter handle.

Addressing the media post the meeting at his official residence (Krishna), Kumaraswamy said that farmers in both states want a resolution to the Cauvery water issue and this could be achieved only by mutual consent. The chief minister added that he would be ready for any talks if the Tamil Nadu government comes forward.

Haasan launched the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam earlier this year, putting him in the long list of cine artists joining Tamil Nadu politics. Even actor Rajinikanth has announced his plan to launch a political outfit.

Haasan’s meeting with Kumaraswamy comes at a time when the century old Cauvery river water dispute has taken another turn with the formation of the contentious CMA, a body set up to implement the tribunal’s 2007 order on water sharing. This move has been vehemently opposed by Karnataka, one of the two main stakeholders in the dispute.

A small delegation of farmers from Tamil Nadu also met Kumaraswamy on Monday seeking the release of water.

The emotive and sensitive Cauvery water sharing issue has for generations defined the relations between the two south Indian states and its people. Recent remarks on the issue by Tamil actor Rajinikanth witnessed protests and has resulted in pro-Kannada groups opposing the release of the former’s latest movie, Kaala in Karnataka.

“Your warm hospitality and openness in discussing the Cauvery issue & various other issues concerning our two states is fully reciprocated sir. I assure you I will do my best in being a trustworthy bridge between Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. Thank you for a heartwarming meeting,” Haasan said on microblogging site Twitter on Monday.

Haasan clarified that he did not speak about Kaala or any aspect related to the movie.