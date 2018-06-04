Govt puts Mission 300 projects in the fast lane
The transport ministry along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to complete 300 highway and expressway projects by the year-end
New Delhi: With less than one year to go for the 2019 general elections, the ministry of road transport and highways is fast-tracking projects under Mission 300.
The ministry along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to complete 300 highway and expressway projects by the year-end.
“We plan to complete 300-400 road projects so that infrastructure becomes one of the biggest achievements of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government. Our plan is to target 450 projects and ensure at least 300 are completed,” said Nitin Gadkari, the minister for road transport and highways.
Gadkari believes Mission 300 will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlight the government’s achievements before the masses during the inaugurations, starting January 2019, and till the time the model code of conduct comes into force. Besides, it would be a huge feat, given that so many projects have never been completed within such a short time.
Gadkari will hold a review meeting with officials from the road ministry, NHAI and representatives of all state governments in Goa on 11-12 June. At present, the state-run NHAI is working on 416 projects, while 800 are being implemented by the road ministry. Gadkari will be taking stock of the progress made on projects of ₹100 crore, or more.
“Mission 300 comprises 150 projects from NHAI and the remaining from the road ministry. There are many highway projects with completion dates between March and April 2019. We are just trying to pre-pone them,” said a senior government official, on the condition of anonymity. He added that the early completion will also help the centre achieve its 40km-per-day target.
Mission 300 includes the ₹11,000 crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Phase I of the 14-line Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which were recently inaugurated by Modi.
Gadkari has already added several feathers to his cap. He was instrumental behind India’s first asset monetisation project, wherein the NHAI managed to get an upfront payment of ₹9,681.5 crore from Sydney-based Macquarie Group to manage 648km of national highways. In yet another first, NHAI awarded 150 road projects, aggregating 7,400km, and worth ₹1.2 trillion in 2017-18 alone. He was also credited with India’s largest highway project, the ₹5 trillion Bharatmala, besides being the brain behind the revival of inland waterways.
More From Politics »
- Govt set to announce Rs8,000 crore plan to bail out sugarcane farmers
- Crisis in NDA over sharing of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- BRICS: Sushma Swaraj says multilateralism, international trade facing strong headwinds
- US Fed must go slow with balance sheet unwind: Urjit Patel
- Government planning NBFC to fund food processing projects
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Zombie banks need more than RBI’s prompt corrective action to revive
- Cruel summer, fierce competition ups earnings risks for AC firms
- Firm crude prices good news for oil firms, but not for ONGC
- Why India Cements shares are trading at a discount to its peers
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?