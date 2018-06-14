MLA disqualification case: Madras HC delivers split verdict, third judge to now hear the matter
While chief justice Indira Banerjee upheld the speaker P. Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify 18 MLAs, justice M. Sundar said the disqualification is not valid
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict in the case filed by 18 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs challenging their disqualification. The case will now be heard by a third judge. While chief justice Indira Banerjee upheld the speaker P. Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify 18 MLAs, justice M. Sundar said the disqualification is not valid.
Last September, 18 MLAs loyal to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who approached the then governor Vidyasagar Rao with a letter expressing lack of confidence in chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, were disqualified by the speaker P. Dhanapal citing the anti-defection law.
The constituencies of the 18 legislators have remained vacant since September.
Nineteen MLAs backing Dhinakaran met Rao on 22 August and withdrew support to the Palaniswami government, prompting government whip S. Rajendran to call for them to be disqualified. Then, within few weeks, S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, one of the 19 MLAs, switched back to the chief minister’s camp.
In April, the Madras High Court had dismissed petitions to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs, including Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam, for having voted against chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a motion of confidence in February last year.
The first bench of chief justice Indira Banerjee and justice Abdul Quddhose had then observed that the court cannot interfere with the powers of the speaker.
More From Politics »
- Air quality in Delhi remains beyond severe, dusty conditions to prevail for next 3-4 days
- Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to intervene to end IAS officers’ strike
- Donald Trump says he may upset China on trade as US tariffs loom
- Show of opposition unity at Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar
- Illegal cotton seeds sales surge in Maharashtra, other states
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Increasing cotton prices could trip margins at spinning mills
- Renewable energy in India: lofty targets, shrinking expectations
- The rising risks to financing India’s current account deficit
- Is economic policy uncertainty rearing its head again globally?
- Tata Steel Europe JV faces investor hurdle, but it is not a deal-breaker