CVC begins probe into charges against CBI director Alok Verma

A file photo of CBI director Alok Verma. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The judiciary on Monday continued its supervision of the investigations into allegations of corruption against the top two officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with Delhi High Court ordering the agency to maintain status quo till 1 November on proceeding against the agency’s number two, special director Rakesh Asthana.

The high court had on 23 October directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against Asthana till 29 October.

Meanwhile, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has begun probing CBI director Alok Verma. The CBI has also started supplying documents to the vigilance body.

“We have started sending all required files and documents to the CVC in the ongoing probe. Whatever they have asked us for is being given,” said a senior CBI official, seeking anonymity.

The CVC, which in an order issued last week, accused Verma of being “non-compliant and non-cooperative”, is examining the charges against him closely as Asthana submitted a “top secret note” to the body, allegedly highlighting a ₹2 crore bribe trail leading to Verma, in the Moin Qureshi case.

Both Asthana and Verma have been divested of their powers and sent on leave by the government, pending a probe.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri on Monday questioned the investigative agency’s failure to file a reply to the pleas of Asthana and another official, Devender Kumar, a deputy superintendent of police, both of whom sought to quash FIRs lodged against them.

The agency lodged an FIR against Asthana and Kumar on 15 October in connection with bribery allegations, accusing them of “criminal misconduct.”

The high court also directed the CBI to file a reply on the two pleas on or before 1 November.

Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Qureshi, was arrested on 22 October following allegations of forging documents.

PTI contributed to this story.