Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll 2018: BJP vs rest

After the success of a united opposition in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, the opposition is trying to trump the BJP in its stronghold of Kairana. Photo: Sayantan Bera/Mint

Lok Sabha byelections scheduled for 28 May in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana constituency could provide a template for a united opposition to stop the march of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state and across the nation.

This is the first time four opposition parties —the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Ajit Singh, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress —have united to challenge the BJP in a bypoll.

“BJP is like the Mahabharata character Abhimanyu; people have come together, joined hands to finish the party. But they will not succeed,” said Tejpal, a Dalit daily wage labourer from Ucha Gaon village in the constituency. The Kairana template can become a thorn in the flesh for BJP if the four parties manage to defeat the ruling party which is in power both at the centre and in the state.

After the byelection success of a united opposition in Gorakhpur and Phulpur two months ago, the opposition is now trying to trump the BJP in its citadel in western Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, fighting the elections separately the four parties had together managed to get 532 ,000 votes in 2014 while the BJP alone managed to get 565,000 votes.

“Kairana is the trailer; the real battle is the 2019 general elections. If these parties can stop the BJP in Kairana, it will be like an endgame for the BJP. All these parties have to come together to stop the BJP from winning both Kairana and general elections,” said Mohammed Gulzar, 25-year-old taxi driver in Kairana.

If the BJP loses the election, its number will fall below the half-way mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha, a slide that could potentially hand over the psychological edge to the opposition in the lower house.

The byelection was triggered by the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February this year. The BJP has given the ticket to Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh, while the opposition parties have fielded Tabassum Hasan, wife of former BSP leader Munawwar Hasan who is a former member of Parliament (MP) from Kairana.

Kairana is a challenge for the BJP because out of its nearly 1.6 million voters, there are at least 500,000 Muslims and 250,000 Dalits. However, the constituency also has a considerable population of Jat, Kashyap, Gujjar, Saini, Brahmin, Bania and Rajput communities, who have traditionally supported the BJP.

With the substantial population of Muslims in the region and proximity to Muzaffarnagar, elections in Kairana in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls was impacted by the 2013 riots between Jats and Muslims in the region.

“We have tried not to make this election to be a contest between Hindus and Muslims this time. We have realised that all communities have to live together in peace. Kairana has suffered because of the clashes between the two communities and we cannot allow it anymore. We have decided that this time, Muslims would vote first because of Ramzan as members of the community are fasting,” said Rahul Mukhia, a 32-year-old Jat and a sugarcane farmer in Khaidi Karmi village in the constituency.

“The beginnings of a united opposition politics started in Gorakhpur and Phulpur; Kairana will also prove that if opposition comes together, it is the only way to challenge BJP,” said Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst and director at the New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).