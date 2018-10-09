Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to UN

Nikki Haley is a former Republican governor of South Carolina. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

San Francisco: Nikki Haley has resigned as US ambassador to the United Nations, according to two people familiar with the matter, and will appear with President Donald Trump at the White House for an undisclosed announcement.

Haley, a former Republican governor of South Carolina, was at the White House Tuesday morning. She told reporters good morning but otherwise wouldn’t comment.

“President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. this morning,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. The meeting will be open to the press, she said.

Trump said he would have an announcement with Haley. “Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am.”

Her resignation was reported earlier by Axios. Several senior White House aides expressed surprise at her departure and wondered about the timing, weeks before midterm congressional elections.

The former South Carolina governor has been a strong advocate of Trump’s foreign policy. On her first day as UN ambassador she warned, “for those that don’t have our back, we’re taking names. We will make points to respond to that accordingly.”

After a frosty relationship with Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first secretary of state, she and Tillerson’s successor, Mike Pompeo, often exchanged mutual praise.

She backed Trump’s efforts to cut off funds for the UN organization that aids Palestinians and joined in his attacks on Iran. But she also hinted at her disagreements with the president, saying she had a “personal conversation” with Trump about his response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.

There has been frequent speculation that Haley harbors her own presidential ambitions. She’s repeatedly insisted that she is focused on the job at hand, not future opportunities.

After an anonymous US official published an op-ed last month declaring that there was an internal resistance to Trump’s policies, Haley published her own op-ed in the Washington Post declaring her fealty to the president.

“I don’t agree with the president on everything,” Haley wrote in her 7th September op-ed. “When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person.”

Tensions bubbled up between Haley and Trump in April when Vice-President Mike Pence hired a long-time Haley aide and Republican pollster as his national security adviser, prompting speculation that Haley and Pence were forging a political alliance, White House advisers said. The aide, Jon Lerner, who was planning to split his time between working for Haley and Pence, withdrew his name from consideration after backlash from within the White House.

Trump advisers outside the White House have assumed Haley would have her own presidential aspirations at some point, but doubt she would mount a run against Trump in 2020.

