Boiler blast at Nitin Gadkari’s farm near Nagpur kills one

The boiler blast occurred at a farm owned by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Photo: PTI

Nagpur: A 45-year-old worker died due to a fall while running away after a boiler blast at a farm owned by Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s family near Nagpur, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Shriram, and two other workers were processing turmeric in a water boiler at the farm located in Dhapewada village on Tuesday evening, Kalmeshwar police station in-charge Chandrashekhar Bahadure said.

There was a blast in the boiler following which the three workers ran from there, but Shriram fell to the ground and sustained injuries, he said. The worker was rushed to a hospital in Kalmeshwar town where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. A case of accidental death was registered, Bahadure said. He confirmed that the farm was of Gadkari’s family.

When contacted, Nitin Kulkarni, the PRO of Manas Agro Industries, which is run by the minister’s family, said a turmeric production process was underway at the farm on Tuesday. Two to three people, including Shriram, were putting wood in the ‘chulha’ (brick stove) when all of sudden it exploded and those working started running from there, he said. While running, Shriram fell and suffered a head injury. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died, Kulkarni said.