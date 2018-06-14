Goa CM Manohar Parrikar back home from US after treatment

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

New Delhi: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar returned home on Thursday, over three months after he went to the US for medical treatment.

Parrikar, 62, has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March this year. The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office.

Parrikar, after being diagnosed with the ailment, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 15 February and was discharged on 22 February. He returned to Goa the same day and presented the budget in the assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was then admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on 25 February after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.

The chief minister went to Mumbai again on 5 March for his further check up from where he was referred to the US.

He had left for the US on 7 March.