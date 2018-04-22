BJP is no longer limited to specific social base: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi says the BJP didn’t come to power because of the mistakes of the Congress party. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told lawmakers and state legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the party has managed to successfully change its social base as it was no longer limited to urban areas or to a specific community.

The BJP has the highest number of legislators from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Modi said, using the NaMo app to speak to members of Parliament and legislative assemblies, public representatives and party workers via video.

“Earlier, the image of the BJP was limited to a specific community, urban areas and especially in northern India but it has changed now. BJP has support of all communities and it has emerged as a party which has representatives from all communities. BJP has the maximum number of legislators and representatives who belong to the Dalit community, STs and OBCs. The party is working for the upliftment of the financially weaker sections, farmers, tribals, labourers, women and youth,” a statement released by the BJP quoted Modi as saying.

Modi said the BJP didn’t come to power because of the mistakes of the Congress party.

“BJP used to be in opposition earlier and its members used to continuously raise the issues related to people. BJP didn’t come to power because of mistakes of Congress party but the party was given a chance to govern because it worked for the people. Now that BJP is in power, it our responsibility to inform the people about the work done by the government and also about the various schemes of the government which are for the upliftment of the people,” he said.

Modi said BJP ministers, legislators, and representatives have been spending time in 20,000 villages which have substantial Dalit and tribal populations. “More than 1,000 officers of the Union government are visiting 500 districts in the country to inform the people about the work being done by the government.”