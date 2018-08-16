BJP to begin 2019 poll campaign in Telangana from September

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah at a rally in Telangana.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is all set to begin its campaign for the 2019 Assembly and general elections. Following a visit by BJP president Amit Shah in July, the party, as part of its strategy will soon form mandal- level committees in all assembly constituencies to begin its campaign and hold several public meetings from 17 September.

As part of its strategy, the BJP will identify and appoint 11 members each in the state’s 400-plus mandals, who will go door-to-door across the state to talk about the centre’s work taken up in the last four years and also against the “failures” of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, said BJP leaders from its state unit.

BJP spokespeson A. Rakesh Reddy said 17 September was the date on which the erstwhile state of Hyderabad was annexed with the Indian union (through a military action named Operation Polo) 70 years ago. The BJP calls it “liberation day”.

The party may, however, end up polarizing voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which is predominantly Muslim and a stronghold of the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), whose chief Asaduddin Owaisi is its MP. “We can consolidate Hindu voters in that constituency through (MLA) Raja Singh,” said a BJP leader who did not want to be quoted. The AIMIM has been winning the seat since 1984.

While Singh’s candidature is yet to be officially announced, he was one of the few people whom Amit Shah met when he visited Hyderabad in July, said the BJP leader.

Singh, who has been named in many cases by the Hyderabad Police for alleged hate speeches, became an MLA for the first time in 2014.

However, political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said, “Raja Singh has clearly said he will not contest the Hyderabad seat, categorically saying that there are eight lakh Muslim voters and six-and-a-half lakh Hindu voters in the constituency. So it won’t happen. Because the party is in power in the centre, it has to make politically relevant statements in Telangana for the 2019 elections. As of now, I don’t see anything happening in terms of them getting more public support. The best case scenario for it was 2014.”

The BJP has just five MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, while the ruling TRS, which won 63 seats in the 2014 elections, has about 90 MLAs, following defections from other opposition parties.