PM Modi inaugurates LNG terminal, chocolate factory in Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at the inauguration of the Mundra LNG Terminal & Anjar – Mundra Gas Transmission Project, on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day’s visit to his home state of Gujarat, has inaugurated a string of development projects including a newly-built 5 million tonne per annum capacity LNG terminal at Mundra and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation’s (GCMMF) new chocolate factory in Anand. GCMMF, the country’s biggest milk co-operative is known for its brand Amul.

The prime minister after inaugurating the chocolate factory with a capacity of 1,000 tonne per month, said, “As a brand, Amul is both admired and respected not only in India but also internationally. It is synonymous with quality, and has empowered several people associated with it.”

Modi said that Gujarat and the cooperative sector have a strong link, thanks to the work of India’s first deputy prime minister ‘Sardar’ Vallabhai Patel.

“Sardar Patel’s association with Amul is well known but long before that, as the head of the municipality of Ahmedabad he worked extensively on cooperative housing,” Modi said.

In Anand projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore were inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid on Sunday by the prime minister. These projects are associated with the dairy, food processing, agriculture and energy sectors.

The PM also inaugurated the Solar Pump Irrigators Cooperative Enterprise (SPICE) created by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) at Mujkuva village in Anand district. The project is in lines with the prime minister’s vision of farmers installing solar pumps in the field and selling surplus energy to the power grid.

In Kutch, the prime minister inaugurated an LNG terminal promoted by GSPC LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation. GSPC LNG has entered into a joint venture with Adani group for setting up this Rs 5,000 crore project. The project is the third such in the state after Petronet LNG’s Dahej LNG terminal and Shell Gas BV’s, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, project at Hazira.

Mundra, in Kutch, on Sunday became the third terminal in the state to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in cryogenic ships. This LNG will then be converted into gaseous state and transported by pipelines to consumers. India has two more LNG terminals—Dabhol in Maharashtra and Kochi in Kerala—both with 5 MTPA capacity.

“Among the most special parts of today’s programme in Anjar was the inauguration of the LNG terminal. It is wonderful to see Gujarat becoming a LNG hub,” Modi said in his public speech today at Anjar.

Modi inaugurated Gujarat State Petronet Ltd’s high pressure pipeline connecting Anjar Mundra LNG terminal to GSPL’s existing gas grid at Anjar. This pipeline will enable to transport the re-gasified liquefied natural gas for fuelling energy needs of the state of Gujarat and beyond by connecting to national gas grid.

“When Gujarat got its first LNG terminal people were surprised. Now, we are poised to make a fourth LNG terminal,” the prime minister said that poverty cannot be alleviated if we are energy poor and hence a strong energy sector is needed for the growth of any country.

Shapoorji Pallonji group and Swan Energy have announced their plans to set up LNG terminals in Gujarat. While Swan Energy has started work to build an LNG terminal at Jaffarabad, Shapoorji Pallonji has announced plans to build an LNG terminal at Chhara near Junagadh.

Modi also inaugurated the Palanpur-Pali and Barmer-Pali Gas Pipeline projects in Gujarat on Sunday.

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL)-promoted GSPL India Gasnet Ltd in association with joint venture partners has been authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to develop Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline and Bhatinda – Jammu pipeline. As part of this project, GIGL has completed the first phase consisting of sections namely Palanpur-Pali & Barmer-Pali 350 kms at a cost of 950 crore.

These pipeline projects are a part of the 15,000 kilometers of additional pipelines envisioned by Modi as part of the National Gas Grid.

The PM dedicated projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore from Anjar in Kutch district on Sunday.

Later in the day, Modi visited Rajkot where he dedicated a museum to Mahatma Gandhi at the Alfred High School in Rajkot. The museum has been set up by the Gujarat government at the school from where Gandhiji completed his matriculation. Renamed Mohandas Gandhi High School after Independence, the school was closed in 2017 after authorities decided to convert it into a museum.