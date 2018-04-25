Plea seeking sentences under PMLA, corruption, benami laws to run consecutively filed in SC

In July, 2016, a Constitution bench of the SC ruled that life sentences awarded to convicts will run concurrently with other sentences. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that sentences for conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 should run consecutively.

The plea, brought by advocate and BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay further seeks that Section 31 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) does not apply to sentencing under the above mentioned Acts. It is yet to come up for hearing before the court.

Section 31 of the CrPC says that sentences shall run consecutively unless the court says otherwise, when a person is convicted for more than one offence in the same trial. For instance, rape and murder or kidnapping, intimidation and murder. The same section also says that the aggregate sentence in such cases cannot exceed 14 years or twice the maximum sentence for the bigger offence.

In light of rampant corruption and money laundering in India, the petition also seeks for the constitution of a committee by the Centre that would be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and would examine the anti-corruption law, benami property law and anti-money laundering law of developed countries and take appropriate steps to implement their best practices.

The present laws are not adequate and there is no scope for “leniency regarding crimes like corruption and money laundering” as it affects the economy of the entire country, the petition states.

In July, 2016, a constitution bench of the apex court ruled that life sentences awarded to convicts will run concurrently with other sentences.

Life imprisonment has largely been read as 14 years in jail unless specified by the courts. In 2014, an apex court bench comprising S.J. Mukhopadhyaya and Dipak Mishra, ruled that in cases where life imprisonment has been awarded, all other sentences will run concurrently.