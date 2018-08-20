Real wages in India lagging economic growth: ILO

Rural wages increased faster than urban wages, the cumulative wage in urban India is more than double that of the rural India, according to the ILO. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Over the last two decades, economic reforms in India have contributed to strong economic growth, with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increasing at an annual average of about 7%. Overall, this means that GDP rose more than four-fold since 1993 – but low pay and wage inequality persists, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in its India Wage Report on Monday.

“The India Wage Report shows that low pay and wage inequality remain a serious challenge to India’s path to achieving decent working conditions and inclusive growth,” it said, adding that the average real wage in India had doubled between 1993-94 and 2011-12.

It said that though rural wages increased faster than urban wages, the cumulative wage in urban India is more than double that of the rural India, indicating the wage inequality in the country and how quality of jobs has not picked up despite robust economic growth.

Referring to data of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), the report said the real average daily wage increased more rapidly in rural areas than in urban areas and grew more rapidly for casual than for regular workers. Average wages increased faster for women than for men, and rose faster in the unorganized sector than in the organized sector.

“These are all positive achievements. Nonetheless, low pay remains pervasive and wage inequality is still very high. In 2011–12, the average wage in India was about Rs 247 per day, and the average wage of casual workers was an estimated Rs 143 per day,” it added.

Only a limited number of regular or salaried workers, mostly in urban areas, and highly skilled professionals earn substantially higher average wages, the ILO said adding that “daily wages in urban areas remain more than twice as high as wages in rural areas”.

The report said real wages grew faster between 2004-05 and 2011-12 (5.6%) compared to the earlier decade (1993-94 to 2004-05) when it grew 2.6% per year. For the entire period (1993–94 to 2011–12), the average annual growth rate in real wages for all workers was 3.7% per annum.