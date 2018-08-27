Biofuel policy for aviation sector soon, says Nitin Gadkari

Ajay Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan stand next to a Bombardier aircraft operated by SpiceJet at IGI in Delhi on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India will soon frame a policy supporting use of biofuels from non-edible oils for powering jet engines, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in New Delhi.

The minister said the oil ministry will move a proposal to the Cabinet and the civil aviation ministry will set the standards for biofuel to be used as jet fuel as part of the government’s efforts to cut carbon emissions and to lower oil imports.

Gadkari was speaking at an event where budget airline SpiceJet announced the successful demonstration of its bio-fuel powered jet flight from Dehradun to New Delhi on Monday in the presence of oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu and science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan.

To be sure, for the idea to fructify, fuel standard non-edible oils have to be produced on a commercial scale, which will depend on the demand from the aviation industry. The fuel was developed by Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) in Dehradun.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said biofuel had the potential to reduce cost of airline operations by 15-20%. “That can dramatically alter the aviation sector in India. Biofuel is incredibly clean and once commercialised, it can improve the livelihood of farmers,” said Singh.

A company statement said SpiceJet was the only airline in India to explore aerial operations powered by biojet fuel and it intended to undertake operations using a blend of 75% of aviation turbine fuel and 25% of biojet fuel, which has the potential of reducing carbon footprint by 15%. The fuel is made from Jatropha.