Listen to Mahatma Gandhi’s heartbeats at National Gandhi Museum

New Delhi: Want to hear to Mahatma Gandhi’s heartbeats and know more about his health conditions? The National Gandhi Museum has made available the “recreated heartbeats” of the father of the nation, on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

The museum also houses Gandhi’s health data, ranging from his diet charts to blood pressure records.

“We have gathered the electrocardiography (ECG) details from different stages of Gandhi ji’s life and recreated his heartbeat on the digital medium. This will be an interesting feature for the public,” according to A Annamalai, director, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi.

To create awareness that blood pressure was a manageable malaise and overall health and sanitation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reached out to the National Gandhi Museum for procuring rare material on Mahatma Gandhi’s health.

In the research, the ICMR will also analyse Gandhi’s personal work on malaria, tuberculosis and leprosy. Ranging from using Mahatma Gandhi’s blood pressure records to the Dandi March, the ICMR is also looking to disseminate the message of salt restriction in diets.

“We Indians are genetically endowed with innovation and we come forward with the most frugal, effective and sustainable solutions to our problems. The ICMR is taking initiatives dedicated to Gandhiji’s vision for healthier India and the health issues that he himself was concerned such as health and hygiene, cholera, TB, leprosy,” according to Balram Bhargava, director-general at the ICMR, and secretary, Department of Health Research, a division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who inaugurated recreated heartbeat of Mahatma Gandhi at National Gandhi museum on Monday.

ICMR is also planning to release a collectable edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) — Gandhi & Health @150”

The book documents the importance of Gandhian principles in relation to health in today’s perspective and key contributions of scientists that have positively impacted the lives of Indians and helped improve the health of communities across India, starting from Gandhian era to today’s time,” according to Bhargava.

The apex medical research body’s journal will also carry several information around the life and works of Gandhi. The ICMR will also make public Mahatma Gandhi’s health records ranging from general health and blood pressure data to diet patterns — in the special issue.

“Throughout his life, Gandhiji demonstrated a keen interest in the area of health. His experiments in health ranged from a variety of diets to trying out various therapies. Keeping this in mind, a major section of the publication would be devoted to the health file of Gandhiji and his medical legacy he practised on himself as well his closed ones,” Bhargava said.