Privilege motion moved against PM, Sitharaman
The notice was moved by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Verappa Moily, K V Thomas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajiv Satav
New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday served a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, alleging they had misled the lower house on the Rafale deal.
“The Prime Minister has along with the defence minister deliberately mislead the House, it is, therefore, requested that this notice of breach of privileges be accepted and referred to the privilege committee of House for further proceedings,” the notice by Congress, addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, read.
The notice was moved by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Verappa Moily, K V Thomas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajiv Satav, according to party leaders.
Meanwhile, Union minister Arun Jaitley slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for “manufacturing fake Rafale controversy.”
“It (Congress) has manufactured the issue of the Rafale deal. The issue is failing to cut much ice,” Jaitely said in a Facebook post. “It’s a Government to Government agreement with no private group involved. It involves national security and it is the armed forces which have preferred this aircraft for its improved combat ability. The UPA Ministers also never disclosed the cost breakup of the weaponry because that is not in larger national interest.”
More From Politics »
- Govt issues advisory on lynchings, tells states to appoint nodal officers
- Congress’ poll tie-up bid hits hurdle as regional parties talk tough
- Nearly 50 killed in Kerala floods, 1.47 lakh moved to relief camps
- Kumaraswamy seeks Wipro’s help to fight air pollution in Bengaluru
- Maratha quota stir turns violent in Maharashtra
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Barbeque Nation raises pre-IPO funding from Jhunjhunwala-backed firm
- Singapore Airlines eyes West-bound Indian passengers
- Maruti enters connected car space with telematic technology Suzuki Connect
- Privilege motion moved against PM, Sitharaman
- Govt issues advisory on lynchings, tells states to appoint nodal officers
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut