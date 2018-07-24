Privilege motion moved against PM, Sitharaman

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday served a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, alleging they had misled the lower house on the Rafale deal.

“The Prime Minister has along with the defence minister deliberately mislead the House, it is, therefore, requested that this notice of breach of privileges be accepted and referred to the privilege committee of House for further proceedings,” the notice by Congress, addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, read.

The notice was moved by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Verappa Moily, K V Thomas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajiv Satav, according to party leaders.

Meanwhile, Union minister Arun Jaitley slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for “manufacturing fake Rafale controversy.”

“It (Congress) has manufactured the issue of the Rafale deal. The issue is failing to cut much ice,” Jaitely said in a Facebook post. “It’s a Government to Government agreement with no private group involved. It involves national security and it is the armed forces which have preferred this aircraft for its improved combat ability. The UPA Ministers also never disclosed the cost breakup of the weaponry because that is not in larger national interest.”