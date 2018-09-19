Ram Temple should be built at the earliest: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the last day of its outreach programme in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya must start at the earliest and a consensus will help end the differences between Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking on the third and last day of the “Bharat of Future” event in New Delhi, he also said that the Constitution of India had talked about a uniform civil code (UCC) and there should be a discussion on it. He said the implementation of UCC will change the personal laws of all, including Hindus, and it should not create differences within communities. RSS is the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We want the construction of Ram Temple to begin at the earliest. It will not only end the differences between Hindus and Muslims, but it will also help bridge the gap between the two communities. Ayodhya is the birth place of Lord Ram, and it should happen at the earliest.”

The outreach initiative by the RSS is being seen as an image-building exercise before the 2019 general elections, wherein Bhagwat is trying to explain the organization’s views and its approach on key issues. He also reiterated that the RSS supported the reservation policy of the Union government for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes. He said the people of the community should decide how long they want the reservation because it helps in removing the imbalances in the country.

“We support reservation because it ends social imbalances. People who were given reservation should decide how long it should continue. It helps in upliftment of the socially weaker sections. The communities have suffered atrocities for several centuries and atrocities cannot be tolerated against any community.”

He also said that the government should implement the SC/ST Act because it helps to protect communities against atrocities. The government should ensure that the law is not misused against anyone, he added.