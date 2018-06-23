Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

A representational image. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory on Saturday in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service said. No one was injured in the blaze.

A call was received at 4.50 pm about the fire and 10 firetenders were rushed to the spot, the officer said.

Later, as the fire intensified, more vehicles were rushed and the firefighting operation is still underway, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected that a short-circuit triggered the fire, the officer said.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out due to a short-circuit in an electric pole in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur and one firetender was rushed to the spot. The fire was doused within a few minutes.