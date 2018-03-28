Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight aborted following bomb scare

Representational image. An official said a bomb threat assessment committee is undertaking sanitisation drills on the flight and all 248 passengers and 11 crew members have been de-boarded at Delhi airport. Photo: AFP

New Delhi:A Kolkata-bound Air India flight has been grounded at the Delhi airport following reports of a bomb threat, an official said.

The official said a bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) is undertaking sanitisation drills on the flight and all 248 passengers and 11 crew members have been de-boarded.

A call threatening to bring down the plane was received at the Mumbai airport at about 2:45pm, after which the flight was grounded.

“The flight has been isolated and anti-sabotage checks are in progress at the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” a senior official said.

The CISF and other security agencies are on the job, along with canine and bomb disposal squads, he said.