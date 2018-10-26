In last one year, 9.1 million employees left formal jobs

Overall, between September 2017 and August 2018, the EPFO added some 14.56 million new subscribers. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s latest payroll data extrapolated from the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) shows 9.1 million people left formal jobs between September 2017 and August 2018 and of those who left only 1.85 million came back to jobs.

Though the government did not give an exact reason why 9.1 million people left formal jobs, it could be because of several reasons, including retirement and retrenchment. This is, however, the first time since payroll data was made public in May 2018 that the government has disclosed the number of people who came back to formal jobs after quitting previously. The government data shows that for every nine people who left formal jobs, nearly two came back to the formal job sector.

The EPFO has emerged as a key indicator of formal job creation in India for the Union government, which is facing criticism over slow jobs growth in the country as well as suspicion of whether EPFO data should at all be taken to speak about new jobs in the country.

The payroll data shows that a lot of employees above the age of 25 are ceasing subscription to the EPFO, essentially meaning leaving formal jobs. Of the 7 million who joined the EPFO aged 25 and above, nearly 5.63 million have left, indicating churn and instability in the jobs market.