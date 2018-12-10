 RBI governor Urjit Patel steered banking system from chaos: Narendra Modi - Livemint
Under Urjit Patel’s leadership, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought financial stability to India, says PM Narendra Modi

Last Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 19 PM IST
Reuters
Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity, says PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governor of the central bank, Urjit Patel, who abruptly resigned on Monday had steered the banking system from chaos to stability.

“Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi said in a tweet.

First Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 16 PM IST
Topics: Urjit Patel Urjit Patel resignation RBI RBI governor resignation Narendra Modi

