RBI governor Urjit Patel steered banking system from chaos: Narendra Modi

Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity, says PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governor of the central bank, Urjit Patel, who abruptly resigned on Monday had steered the banking system from chaos to stability.

“Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi said in a tweet.

Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018