RBI governor Urjit Patel steered banking system from chaos: Narendra Modi
Under Urjit Patel’s leadership, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brought financial stability to India, says PM Narendra Modi
Last Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governor of the central bank, Urjit Patel, who abruptly resigned on Monday had steered the banking system from chaos to stability.
“Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi said in a tweet.
Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
First Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 06 16 PM IST
