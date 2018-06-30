Rajya Sabha summoned for Monsoon Session from 18 July
President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from 18 July and it is scheduled to conclude on 10 August
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from 18 July and it is scheduled to conclude on 10 August, according to an official statement.
“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Wednesday, 18 July at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 10 August,” Upper House secretary general Desh Deepak Verma said in the statement.
The Monsoon Session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar had announced early this week.
The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be at the top of the government’s agenda. More than six ordinances will be taken up, Kumar had said.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion