Rajya Sabha summoned for Monsoon Session from 18 July

President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from 18 July and it is scheduled to conclude on 10 August

Last Published: Sat, Jun 30 2018. 10 49 PM IST
PTI
The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be at the top of the government’s agenda. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session from 18 July and it is scheduled to conclude on 10 August, according to an official statement.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Wednesday, 18 July at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, 10 August,” Upper House secretary general Desh Deepak Verma said in the statement.

The Monsoon Session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar had announced early this week.

The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be at the top of the government’s agenda. More than six ordinances will be taken up, Kumar had said.

First Published: Sat, Jun 30 2018. 10 49 PM IST
Topics: Rajya Sabha monsoon session President Ram Nath Kovind triple talaq bill parliamentary affairs minister

