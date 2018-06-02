Dust storm kills 15 in Uttar Pradesh

A file photo of a man cleaning a room littered with concrete after walls and the roof of his house collapsed during a dust storm in Sewla village of Uttar Pradesh. In a dust storm on Friday, Moradabad bore the brunt with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal. Photo: AP

Lucknow: At least 15 persons lost their lives while nine were injured in a dust storm that swept various parts of Uttar Pradesh last evening.

An UP government spokesperson said that most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse. Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the state government spokesman said.

Two deaths were reported each from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, while one death was reported from Amroha, he said. Four persons were injured in Amroha, three in Moradabad and two in Muzaffarnagar. The state government has directed all district magistrates to distribute relief within 24 hours.