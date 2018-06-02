Dust storm kills 15 in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh government says most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse following the dust storm
Last Published: Sat, Jun 02 2018. 12 54 PM IST
Lucknow: At least 15 persons lost their lives while nine were injured in a dust storm that swept various parts of Uttar Pradesh last evening.
An UP government spokesperson said that most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse. Moradabad bore the brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal, the state government spokesman said.
Two deaths were reported each from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, while one death was reported from Amroha, he said. Four persons were injured in Amroha, three in Moradabad and two in Muzaffarnagar. The state government has directed all district magistrates to distribute relief within 24 hours.
First Published: Sat, Jun 02 2018. 12 53 PM IST
