India’s IIP rises to four-month high of 7% in June on the back of robust growth in manufacturing. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s industrial output, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), grew at its fastest pace in four months to 7% in June from a year earlier, driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing ahead of festive season, government data showed on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.4% growth in output compared with a revised 3.9% year-on-year increase in May. Manufacturing, which contributes 78% of industrial output, grew 6.9% in June compared with a 2.8% rise in May.

“Excellent numbers of IIP growth for June. IIP rises by 7%. Capital goods growth 9.6%. First quarter IIP growth stands at 5.2% with manufacturing also recording same growth. 19 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth with computer and electronics growth at 44%,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted.

Excellent numbers of IIP growth for June. IIP rises by 7%. Capital goods growth 9.6%. First quarter IIP growth stands at 5.2% with manufacturing also recording same growth. 19 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth with computer and electronics growth at 44%. — Subhash Chandra Garg (@SecretaryDEA) August 10, 2018

The eight infrastructure sectors that constitute 40.27% of the IIP had accelerated to a seven-month-high of 6.7% in June as cement, refinery products and coal sectors registered double digit growth, data released on 1 August showed. While cement production may dip during the monsoon months, government spending on infra in coming months will be critical for future growth prospects in the infra sectors.

In the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s 82nd round of the Industrial Outlook Survey conducted in April-June quarter showed respondents were less optimistic on demand conditions in the first quarter of 2018-19 than in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, as revealed in their assessment of production, order books, capacity utilisation and exports.

“In their view, the overall financial situation deteriorated slightly on account of overseas finance. However, sentiment on the availability of finance from banks and other sources remained stable. Respondents continued to perceive a drop in profit margins due to higher input (raw material) prices and rising cost of finance,” RBI said.

ALSO READ | Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy

RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee on 1 August voted 5-1 to raise policy rates by 25 basis points to 6.5%. This is the first time since October 2013 that RBI has raised rates in consecutive meetings of its rate-setting panel. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), meanwhile, expects the Indian economy to grow at 7.3% in 2018-19 on the back of robust consumption and increasing investment demand.