Marathas to get quota by December 1

The Marathas account for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s nearly 115 million population. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai:The Maharashtra State Commission for the Backward Classes on Thursday submitted its final report to the state government that holds that the Marathas are a “socially and economically backward community”. The findings of the report have not been made public by the commission or the government, but a senior Bharatiya Janata Party minister, who was part of this government’s efforts to institutionalise quotas for the Marathas and who requested anonymity, confirmed to Mint that the report “conclusively favours quota”.

The favourable report is a big legal step towards establishing 16% quota in education and government jobs for the Marathas, who account for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s nearly 115 million population. Maharashtra currently offers 52% quota to different castes and social groupings. This quota percentage is all set to increase to 68% to accommodate the Marathas since other social groups like the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have supported the Maratha reservation with a rider their allocated quota is not disturbed.

A legal expert and advocate of the Maratha quota, who did not want to be named, told Mint that the government was likely to create “an additional category of special backward class” for the Marathas like the OBCs but he added that the state government would have to be “mindful of the Supreme Court ceiling of 50% on reservations”.

Soon after the report was submitted to the state chief secretary by commission chairman Justice (retired) M. G. Gaikwad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told a public meeting in Ahmednagar that the government would complete all legal formalities in the next fifteen days to institute the quota by December 1. Fadnavis, who was addressing a campaign meeting during elections to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, urged various Maratha organisations to call of their proposed agitation later this month and told them to “celebrate getting their quota on December 1”.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary D. K. Jain told reporters that the government had received the report and that it would study it. “The report would have to be taken up by the state cabinet which will decide the future course of action,” Jain said. A Maharashtra BJP legislator, who did not want to be named, told Mint the report would most likely be taken up for discussion during the winter session of the state legislature beginning November 19.

“In August, the chief minister had assured the Maratha community that all legal procedures would be completed by November end and, if needed, a special sitting of the state legislature would be held. The legislature is meeting for the winter session and the next logical step is adopting the report,” said the BJP legislator.

The submission of the report by the commission follows an arduous legal process as well as an unprecedented Maratha mobilisation that began in August 2016. In September 2014, the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government in Maharashtra issued an ordinance according 16% quota to the Marathas. The ordinance was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which struck it down in November 2014, by which time the BJP-Shiv Sena government had assumed office. In December 2014, the BJP-led government passed a law giving quota to the Marathas but even the Act was stayed by the Bombay High Court in July 2015.

The Maratha community took to the streets demanding quota in August 2016 after a Maratha teenaged girl was raped and murdered by three Dalit youths—who have been sentenced to death by a sessions court—in Ahmednagar district in July 2016. Various Maratha organisations held 58 massive silent marches across the state demanding death penalty to the culprits, quota, and farm loan waiver claiming a majority of farmers who committed suicide were Marathas.

In November 2017, the Maharashtra government re-constituted the Backward Class Commission under Justice (retd) M. G. Gaikwad to study the social, economic, and educational status of the Marathas and submit a report. The commission submitted an interim report to the government in August, after which the state government told the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a petition demanding quota by a Maratha activist, that the final report would be submitted by November 15.