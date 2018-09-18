 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS - Livemint
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to AIIMS with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees

Last Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 12 13 PM IST
PTI
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Photo: HT
New Delhi: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a health checkup today, a person at the hospital said. Kumar (67) was admitted to the private ward of AIIMS around 8.30 am, this person said. The Bihar chief minister was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees. The exact diagnosis is yet to be known, the person said.

First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 12 13 PM IST
