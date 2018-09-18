Goa Congress MLAs meet governor, seek floor test

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. With 16 out of the total 40 MLAs, the Congress is the single largest party in the state. Photo: HT.

Mumbai: The Congress legislative party in Goa met state governor Mridula Sinha on Tuesday and called for a floor test in the assembly. All 16 legislators, led by legislative party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, met Sinha and asked her not to dissolve the assembly. The Congress also staked claim to form the government.

The governor told the delegation that she would convey her decision within four-five days, said Kavlekar.

With chief minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to a hospital in Delhi, the Congress is looking to renew its claim to form a government in the coastal state. With 16 out of the total 40 MLAs, the Congress is the single largest party in the state.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat exuded confidence that the party has got the numbers. “Nobody wants the assembly dissolved now as it would mean fresh elections. The situation as it develops would determine how we get the numbers but no party wants fresh elections,” he said.

Asked about the Congress party’s relationship with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party, Kamat said it was not the relationship but the “political situation in Goa” that was the priority for the Congress.

Senior leaders of the Congress party on Tuesday maintained that they are confident of numbers but did not give specifics of who they are in touch with.