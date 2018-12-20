Goans oppose Smart City office in heritage palace

Adil Shah Palace was restored in 2011 to promote arts and culture but is now being used to house the offices of IPSCDL.Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: Goans have sounded an alarm over the lack of state support for the arts after making the shock discovery that an important and historical cultural venue in Panaji was being used to house government offices.

Adil Shah Palace, the former secretariat building, was restored in 2011 with the aim of using it as a public venue for arts and culture. However, visitors to the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF), 15-22 December, were shocked to find half the building taken up by offices of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (IPSCDL), a state government initiative.

Goa-based writer Vivek Menezes, writing in his newspaper column on Monday, called the goings-on at the palace “daylight robbery”. Menezes is one of the curators of the multidisciplinary SAF this year, which uses Adil Shah Palace as its main venue. He said the palace was meant to host a permanent collection of paintings by 20th century Goan artists who helped shaped Indian modernism.

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, a noted figure from Goa, sent out an appeal to the community on Monday. He wrote in his appeal, “It was the vision of several iconic Goans like Mario Miranda and Charles Correa to use this heritage structure solely for art, art exhibitions and culture. This is a scandal and the offices must be thrown out.”

Adil Shah Palace, once the summer residence of the rulers of Bijapur, is one of the oldest buildings in Panaji. The state government restored the building at a cost of approximately ₹11.50 crore.

The Imagine Panaji Smart City project was flagged off in 2016, one among 13 sanctioned by the centre. In 2017, the project was sanctioned ₹108 cr from the Smart Cities Mission of the ministry of urban development. The proposal includes smart parking, rainwater harvesting, and innovative use of open spaces.

Imagine Panaji’s offices were housed at the Adil Shah Palace without SAF being informed, which led to several venue changes for the festival, according to sources.

Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri, chief executive officer of IPSCDL, dismissed the allegations. “We use this space for public consultations as well. We are aware that arts and culture are important aspects of cities, and that is a big part of the Smart City programme. We moved into Adil Shah last year and SAF had been informed of it,” he said. He also said that this is a temporary space for the IPSCDL, and it is scheduled to move to the Old PWD Office, further down the road from the palace.

Citizens have raised allegations that the Old PWD Office, a set of interconnected villas by the banks of the Mandovi, will be destroyed for the construction of the Smart City headquarters. A signature campaign to save the Old PWD office has been launched on Thursday. Chaudhuri refuted these allegations. SAF did not respond to a request for comment.